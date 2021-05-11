Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $380.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $320.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANTM. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $390.62.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $401.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.02. The company has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.