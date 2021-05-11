Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at $292,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,704. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.