Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.99 million.

AMEH stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,403. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,026,743. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

