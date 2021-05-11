AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Issues Earnings Results

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. AppFolio updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of APPF traded down $7.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,888. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Get AppFolio alerts:

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $3,426,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,630. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APPF shares. Stephens assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.