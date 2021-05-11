Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.55 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.50.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345 over the last three months. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.25.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

