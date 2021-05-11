AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

APP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $54.47 and a 12 month high of $71.51.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

