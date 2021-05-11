AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Get AppLovin alerts:

APP stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. AppLovin has a one year low of $54.47 and a one year high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.