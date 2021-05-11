Apria (APR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Apria (NYSE:APR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Apria to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Apria has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter.

NYSE:APR opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.30. Apria has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

