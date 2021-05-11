Apria (NYSE:APR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Apria stock opened at $28.53 on Monday. Apria has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apria stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Apria as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

