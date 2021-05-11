APY.Finance (APY) Price Tops $1.41 on Major Exchanges

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00002486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market cap of $37.60 million and $1.40 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00671883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00066665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.69 or 0.00244777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $673.89 or 0.01189347 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00030524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.67 or 0.00754793 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,694,291 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.