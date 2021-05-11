Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.13 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.86.

NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 849,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,855. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $122.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

