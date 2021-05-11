Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland traded as high as $68.03 and last traded at $67.63, with a volume of 7196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.02.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

