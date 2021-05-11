Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $6.43.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 299,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

