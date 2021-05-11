Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Issues Earnings Results

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $760.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 3.01.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCT. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.