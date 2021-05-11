Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Down 11.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s share price fell 11.1% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $33.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.71. 12,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,080,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $695.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

