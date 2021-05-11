Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells $26,250.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $59,500.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $52,377.50.

On Friday, March 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $53,462.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.24. 13,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,022. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -3.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.