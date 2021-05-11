Ardelyx, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ardelyx in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

ARDX opened at $6.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ardelyx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 672,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

