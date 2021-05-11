Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $675 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.84 million.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $325.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.85. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $331.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $333.85.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total transaction of $442,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $592,028.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,493 shares in the company, valued at $425,564.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,147 shares of company stock worth $26,686,741. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

