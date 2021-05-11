Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arkema from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Redburn Partners lowered Arkema from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arkema currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

Shares of ARKAY opened at $134.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Arkema has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $134.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.73 and a 200 day moving average of $115.32.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Arkema will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $2.528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.