Arko (ARKO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Arko to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion.

Shares of ARKO opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARKO shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arko in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

