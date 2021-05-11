ARMOR (ARMOR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.15 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $53.72 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.76 or 0.00719060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00066602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00244748 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $675.88 or 0.01191872 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.54 or 0.00759234 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,902,836 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

