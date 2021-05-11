Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Raymond James

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.00.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG stock opened at $150.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $83.77 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 957 shares of company stock worth $117,785. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.