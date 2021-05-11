Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARVN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $1,547,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,021.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $17,365,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Arvinas by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after buying an additional 185,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

