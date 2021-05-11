Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) shares traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.33 and last traded at $42.33. 816 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.37.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33.

About Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF)

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

