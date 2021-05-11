Asch (XAS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $44,649.00

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Asch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Asch has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Asch has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $44,649.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00671883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00066665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.69 or 0.00244777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $673.89 or 0.01189347 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00030524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.67 or 0.00754793 BTC.

Asch Profile

Asch’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Asch’s official website is www.asch.io. The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io. Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Buying and Selling Asch

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asch using one of the exchanges listed above.

