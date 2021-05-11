Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 43,085 Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Elevate Credit as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.87.

In other news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 198,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $709,773.12. Also, CEO Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $30,004.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,929,839 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,724. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELVT opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

