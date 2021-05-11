Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $136,000 in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 77,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $202.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.84.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. The business had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

