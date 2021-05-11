Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $218,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 198 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,386.09.

Shopify stock opened at $1,080.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,148.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,143.98. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $685.00 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

