Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $233,000 Investment in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,574 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of SandRidge Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,173,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 105,876 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SD stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.78.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.32 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 364.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

