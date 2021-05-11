Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,845 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $91.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHI. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

