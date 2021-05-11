Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Announces Earnings Results

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.11. 5,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,089. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $154.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.09. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

