At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point cut shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

HOME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of HOME opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $388,727.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,508. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in At Home Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in At Home Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

