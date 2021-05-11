Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Upgraded at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AUP opened at C$12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 13.11. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$12.00 and a twelve month high of C$26.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$65.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

