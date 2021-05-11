Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The company had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. On average, analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

