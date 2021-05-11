Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €71.30 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NDA. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.76 ($80.89).

NDA opened at €78.78 ($92.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.38. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €46.19 ($54.34) and a 52-week high of €79.40 ($93.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.92.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

