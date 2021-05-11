AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a C$51.50 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.83.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$47.05 on Friday. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$51.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -172.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$38.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.3699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

