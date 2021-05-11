Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.25. Automatic Data Processing also reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $194.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.78. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $197.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

