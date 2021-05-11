Autosports Group Limited (ASG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Autosports Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Autosports Group Company Profile

Autosports Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the retail automotive industry in Australia. It sells new and used motor vehicles, aftermarket products, and spare parts; distributes finance and insurance products; and provides motor vehicle servicing and collision repair services.

