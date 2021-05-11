Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Position Trimmed by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,038 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 4.53% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $32,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,789,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,595,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 399,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 333,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,963,000.

AVEM traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,169. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.34.

