Aventus (AVT) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Aventus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges. Aventus has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $212,504.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00082843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00105641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.09 or 0.00777144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00052470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,852.55 or 0.08747872 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus (AVT) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

