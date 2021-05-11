AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.62. 1,157,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,235. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

