Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 695 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,388,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $403.50 on Tuesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $224.11 and a 12 month high of $449.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $429.53 and its 200 day moving average is $401.80.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

