Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $486.43 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $574.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $501.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

