Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $275.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

