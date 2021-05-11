Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

