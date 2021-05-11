Avestar Capital LLC Sells 1,144 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 63,937 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 109,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $2,956,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SQM stock opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

