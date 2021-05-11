Avestar Capital LLC Sells 4,340 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Copart by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Copart by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day moving average of $116.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

