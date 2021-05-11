Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 447.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 144,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,899,582.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average is $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

