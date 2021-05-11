Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXON. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.50.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.49. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $652,379.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 23,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,474,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,386.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,045 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,087. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

