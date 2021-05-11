Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Get Axonics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 350,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,431. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axonics has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $508,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 60,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,382.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $4,361,462.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,987. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axonics (AXNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.